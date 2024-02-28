New Delhi, February 28: A 39-year-old man, who had been diagnosed with cancer, allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train that was approaching a station on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line on Wednesday, according to officials. Services were delayed for about 35 minutes on the corridor after the incident that took place at Udyog Bhawan Metro Station, a senior DMRC official said. According to Delhi Police officials, the man was upset due to his "illness", though "no suicide note was recovered".

A PCR call about the incident was received at Rajiv Chowk Police Station. A team reached the spot and on enquiry and after seeing CCTV footage, "it was found that the person had committed suicide" by jumping in front of the train around 11:30 am at the station's platform no. 2, the police officials said. His wife told the police that her husband, a resident of Delhi's Mukundpur area, was earlier working as a painter, but "since he was suffering from cancer, so nowadays he was not working, due to his illness".

The body has been shifted to the RML hospital. Inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC (unnatural death) is underway, police said. A mobile number was found written in a slip recovered from his pocket, they said. The body has been sent to mortuary for post-mortem. His wife also told the police that he was under treatment from a leading hospital and he recently underwent a surgery. The train was going to Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official added.

The Yellow Line connects Millenium City Center-Gurugram and Samaypur Badli in Delhi. The DMRC in a statement said, "A male passenger allegedly jumped in front of an approaching train at Udyog Bhawan Metro station (going toward Vishwavidyalaya) at 11.30 AM today. The passenger was retrieved and was sent to the nearest hospital, and Delhi Metro Rail Police was also apprised".

A passenger earlier in the day said the metro he was travelling in around noon halted for more than 15 minutes at the Guru Dronacharya Metro Station which falls on the Yellow Line. The DMRC official said train services were "briefly regulated during this period and normal train movement was restored at 12:04 pm".