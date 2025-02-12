Marigaon (Assam) [India], February 12, (ANI): In the ongoing tourist season, Assam has witnessed a major rise in the tourist footfall in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, when compared to other years. As per the officials, in the present season, around 23,000 tourists have visited the wildlife sanctuary which is situated in the Morigaon district. These tourists include both Indian visitors as well as foreigners.

As per Pranjal Baruah, who is the Forest Range Officer of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, there has been a 15 per cent increase in the total revenue collection as compared to other year. Baruah added that the administration has planned a boat safari for the tourists. The boat safari is open until May 15, but it will depend totally upon the weather whether it will function on a given day.

He said while speaking to ANI, "We have seen increase in tourist footfall. The revenue has gone up more than 15 per cent. So far around 23,000 Indian and foreign tourists have visited the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and they enjoyed Jeep safari and Elephant safari. The sanctuary will be opened for tourists till May 15, but it will depend on the weather conditions. We are planning to start boat safari also."

Spread across a stretch of 16 sq km, the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is home to 107 one-horned rhinos which include 30 females, 70 males and 27 calves. The administration of the wilflife sanctuary has been able to curb rhinoceroses poaching as the last such incident took place in 2016. In the last nine years, there has been no such case of rhinoceroses poaching that has come to light.

The state of Assam is most famous for Kaziranga National Park, known for being home to tigers and one-horned rhinoceroses. (ANI)

