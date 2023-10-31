Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 31 (ANI): The National Unity Day (Rastriya Ekta Diwas) was observed by Assam Police by organising Rastriya Ekta Diwas Parade on Tuesday where the troops of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Assam Police, National Cadet Corps (NCC) and Assam Police Band platoon participated. The parade was flagged of by Assam DGP GP Singh at Latashil playground in Guwahati. In his speech G.P. Singh paid rich tribute to the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of the independent India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel whose birthday is celebrated as the National Unity Day on 31st October. He acknowledged the contribution of Sardar Patel in bringing 560 princely states under the Indian Union.

Senior Police officers, senior officers of the Department of Home, Government of Assam and Kamrup (M) district administration also attended the function.

The unity parade starting from Latashil took the FC road and Taibullah road and paraded via district library point and district sessions court, cotton university point and then via Chief Justice residence point again back to Latashil. In the gathering the national unity pledge was administered to all the participants.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday also paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada district. The 'Statue of Unity', dedicated to Sardar Patel, was inaugurated here by PM Modi on October 31, 2018. (ANI)

