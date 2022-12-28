Karimganj (Assam) [India], December 28 (ANI): Assam Police foiled a cross-border cattle smuggling bid and fired upon Bangladeshi nationals trying to infiltrate along the India-Bangladesh border in Karimganj district. However, no casualty was reported.

According to Assam Police, the police personnel resorted to firing on a group of Bangladeshi nationals who were planning to enter the Nilambazar area of Karimganj district for allegedly lifting cattle from the area.

Gitartha Dev Sarma, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Karimganj said that there was no report of any casualty in the firing incident.

Sarma said a series of cattle smuggling incidents were reported in the Nilambazar area last week and during the investigation, police found that Bangladeshi smugglers infiltrated into India.

DSP Sarma said, "Based on input, we carried out an ambush at Baliabasti area under Nilambazar police station. We intercepted four Bangladeshi nationals with two smuggled cattle. When we challenged them, they did not stop and started to run. In order to stop them, we had to resort to firing. We then cordoned off the area and conducted a search operation."

During the search, DSP said police found two cattle and one big machete in the area.

"There was no casualty in the firing incident. The search operation is going on in the area," Gitartha Dev Sarma said.

According to Karimganj district police, the area is just a kilometre away from the India-Bangladesh border. (ANI)

