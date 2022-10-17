Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 17 (ANI): Police have arrested 4 persons linked with the Bangladeshi terrorist organization Ansarullah Bangla Team and Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent from Assam's Nalbari and Tamulpur districts.

Pabindra Kumar Nath, Superintendent of Police of Nalbari district told ANI that Nalbari district police arrested two persons and Tamulpur district police arrested two other persons linked with AQIS, who were identified as Sadeq Ali and Jakibul Ali.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Releases Rs 2,096 for Farmers Crore Under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan Scheme.

"In connection with Ghograpar police station Case number 163/22, U/S- 120(B)/ 121/121(A)/122 IPC , R/W-Sec -10/13 UA(P) Act, Nalbari district police arrested two persons identified as Md Habel Ali (26 years old) and Abu Raihan (26 years old). Today police produced them before the court," Pabindra Kumar Nath said.

The top police official further said, during interrogation, Md Habel Ali confessed that he indoctrinated a few people to join AQIS and ABT.

Also Read | Maharashtra Minister Atul Save Draws Flak for Touring Rain-Hit Villages in Decorated Bullock Cart.

"Our investigation is on and few other people are currently under police radar," the police official said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the police for the "commendable job" and said that the government is determined to "root out jihadi elements" from the state.

"We're determined to root out jihadi elements from Assam. @TamulpurPolice has done a commendable job in nabbing 2 persons -- Sadeq Ali & Jakibul Ali -- who lured youth to join B'desh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team affiliated to al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS)," Sarma tweeted.

"Arrest of Sadeq Ali is a significant achievement since he had been radicalising youth including Jakibul Ali for past 2 years. He was also associated with JMB & Neo-JMB. Meanwhile, Ghagrapar Police (Nalbari Dist) too arrested 2 persons -- Habel Ali & Abu Raihan -- in a similar case," the Chief Minister added.

Earlier, Assam Police had arrested 38 persons linked with AQIS/ABT from different parts of the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)