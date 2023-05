Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 3 (ANI): Assam police on Wednesday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Assam's Udalguri district, said Udalgiri's Superintendent of Police Supriya Das.

Talking to ANI, SP Das said, "The arms and ammunition were recovered from the Sikari Danga area under Mazbat police station in the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) early this morning."

"We have recovered six AK series rifles, one pistol, magazines and a large quantity of ammunition from the area," Supriya Das added.

Informing about the recovery of arms and ammunition, the Director general of police, GP Singh said that Assam police remains committed to freeing the state from all unlawful weapons.

DGP Singh tweeted, "Huge cache of weapons recovered by Udalgiri police. We remain committed to free Assam of all unlawful weapons."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

