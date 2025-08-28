Sribhumi (Assam) [India], August 28 (ANI): Assam Police on Thursday arrested four people after 650 grams of heroin and 10,000 Yaba tablets were recovered from the secret chamber of a vehicle's fuel tank.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sribhumi Partha Protim Das stated that information had been received regarding a vehicle carrying the substances, after which the police conducted a thorough search and recovered the substances in the secret chamber inside the vehicle's fuel tank.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 28 August 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment, and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

"We received information about a Bolero vehicle bearing registration number AS-01AQ-5747. We set up naka checks at various locations across the district. The vehicle was intercepted on the bypass road. After a thorough search, we discovered a secret chamber inside the vehicle's fuel tank. We recovered 650 grams of heroin and 10,000 Yaba tablets, and these consignments were confirmed positive following forensic narcotics tests," Das told reporters here.

He further stated that four people, all residents of Manipur, identified as L. Singson, T. Haokip, Letse Baite, and Doungal Haokip, had been arrested.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Foils Infiltration Attempt Along LoC, 2 Terrorists Killed in Uri.

"Four persons have been arrested: L Singson, T Haokip, Letse Baite, and Doungal Haokip. They are all from Churachandpur district, Manipur. Further investigation is underway," he further stated.

Earlier, Assam Rifles, along with Manipur Police, apprehended one individual and recovered WY (World is Yours) tablets weighing 2.202 kgs worth Rs 55.20 lakh approximately from Manipur's Senapati district, as stated in an official release.

The apprehension and recovery were made during a search operation at Mao Gate in Senapati district on Wednesday.

This successful operation reflects the Assam Rifles' steadfast commitment to combating the drug menace and maintaining peace and security in the region, the release stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, in a joint targeted operation, Assam Rifles recovered opium worth Rs 1.25 Lakhs from the Shitlangpui village of Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, officials said. Two individuals were apprehended during the joint operation.

According to the Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) [HQ IGAR (E)], the operation was based on specific intelligence inputs.

Officials said, "Based on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles launched an Area Domination Patrol along with persons of the Excise and Narcotics Department, Lawngtlai, in the general area of village Shitlangpui, Lawngtlai district on 27 Aug 25."

"The party conducted a search in a house, which led to the recovery of 247.65 grams of Opium worth Rs 1,25,000/- and apprehended two individuals", said the officials.

The recovered contraband items and apprehended individuals have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Lawngtlai. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)