Cachar (Assam) [India], October 13 (ANI): Assam Police, in a joint operation with Assam Rifles, recovered and seized 10,000 Yaba tablets and 1.25 lakh packets of cigarettes worth Rs eight crore in Assam's Cachar district, officials said.

Numal Mahatta, Senior Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said that, based on a reliable intelligence, Cachar Police on October 11 conducted a riverine operation against the transportation of narcotic substances along the Assam-Manipur border under the jurisdiction of Lakhipur Police Station.

"During the joint operation with Assam Rifles in the Barak river, a country-made boat was intercepted with suspected articles, which were kept hidden in the remote area of Jakuradhar of the Assam-Manipur border. While conducting a search of the suspected boat in the presence of Independent witnesses, 10,000 Yaba tablets and 1.25 lakh packets of Esse light cigarettes were recovered," Numal Mahatta said.

"During the preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the suspected narcotic substances were illegally transported from Churachandpur, Manipur," Mahatta added.

The senior police official further said that the black market value of the seized articles is worth Rs eight crore.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Earlier, Assam Police had recovered and seized 21,600 bottles of illegal cough syrup worth Rs 2.16 crore in Assam's Cachar district, officials said. Police also apprehended two persons.

Numal Mahatta, Senior Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said that, based on credible intelligence, Cachar Police on October 9 conducted a special operation against the illegal transportation of a huge quantity of narcotic drugs at Rongpur, under the jurisdiction of Silchar Police Station.

"Police team intercepted one suspected truck at Madhura Point, Rongpur, coming from Kolkata via Lumding Silchar road and going towards Tripura and during careful search, recovered 36 iron drums each containing four cartoons of ESKUF cough syrup, having 150 bottles per cartoon, which makes a total of 21,600 bottles of cough syrup from the vehicle," SSP Numan Mahatta said.

The police official added, "In this connection, two persons have been apprehended, namely Bapi Halder (45 years old) and Tapash Biswas (42 years old) of West Bengal. Accordingly, seizure was done in the presence of independent witnesses."

The senior police official further said that the value of the seized narcotics substance in the black market is estimated at about Rs 2.16 crore. (ANI)

