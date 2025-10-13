Mumbai, October 13: With the festive season fast approaching, many students and parents look forward to taking a break from their busy academic and work schedules. After the recent Dussehra celebrations, the excitement for Diwali is already building across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Schools and colleges are gearing up to announce holidays, allowing families to come together and celebrate the festival of lights. This year, the festive calendar promises a string of consecutive holidays for students and employees alike. NEET PG Result Cancelled: NBEMS Cancels Results of 22 Candidates for Using Unfair Means, 11 Foreign Medical Graduates Also Disqualified; Check Full List at natboard.edu.in.

Along with the festive breaks, some institutions may also observe additional holidays to mark other important cultural occasions. These combined holidays provide a perfect opportunity for families to travel, spend time together, and participate in festivities. Both states have a calendar filled with breaks for seasonal festivals. Telangana may also observe an extra day off on October 21, though official confirmation is pending. Scroll below to check the complete list of school holidays for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ahead of Diwali 2025.

List of School Holidays Ahead of Diwali in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Andhra Pradesh School Holidays 2025:

October 18, 2025 (Saturday): Dhana Trayodashi - Optional/Some Institutions October 19, 2025: Sunday October 20, 2025: Diwali (Deepavali) December 23 To December 27, 2025: Christmas Holidays

Telangana School Holidays 2025:

October 19, 2025: Sunday October 20 and October 21, 2025: Diwali (Deepavali) December 23 To 27, 2025: Christmas Holidays

These upcoming holidays provide students and families in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with ample time to celebrate festivals, spend quality moments together, and participate in traditional customs. The extended breaks, including Diwali and Christmas, also offer a chance for students to rest and rejuvenate before resuming academic activities.

