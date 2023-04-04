Karimganj (Assam) [India], April 4 (ANI): Police seized 20,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 40 lakh in Assam's Karimganj district along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Police also apprehended two persons.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: Pregnant Activist of Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray Faction Brutally Assaulted in CM Eknath Shinde's Home Town, Case Registered.

Gitartha Dev Sarma, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district said that, based on inputs, a police team of Karimganj district on Monday night launched an operation at a house in the Pirerchowk Chandsrikona area.

"When we raided a house owned by Abdul Khaleque, a veteran drug criminal, we recovered 20,000 Yaba tablets weighing about 2.095 kg from the house. We have apprehended Abdul Khaleque and another person named Emamuddin. Our investigation is on," Gitartha Dev Sarma said.

Also Read | Safety of Muslim Women Is Priority for Narendra Modi Government, Says BJP.

The police officer said that the seized drugs' market value is estimated at around Rs 40 lakh.

According to police, the area is located along the Indo-Bangladesh border. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)