Thane, April 4: In a shocker, a seven-month pregnant woman activist of the Shiv Sena (UBT) was brutally assaulted by some persons in Thane, the hometown of Shiv Sena Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, officials said here. The incident happened late on Monday.

Former CM and Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray, his wife and son Aditya Thackeray rushed to Thane to enquire after the health of their party worker, Roshani Shinde-Pawar, was admitted to the ICU of a nearby hospital.

The Kasarvadavali Police Station has filed a case and is probing the matter, while Shinde conducted a meeting of officials on the issue that has snowballed into another political fracas between the two breakaway Sena factions.

According to officials, the trigger for the attack on Shinde-Pawar was a social media post made by her on Monday that enraged the rival side activists. Late Monday night, a group of workers, allegedly belonging to the Shiv Sena, brutally assaulted Shinde-Pawar and scooted from the area.

The grievously injured Shinde-Pawar in an advanced stage of pregnancy was rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to the ICU this morning.

Sena (UBT) senior leader Sushma Andhare condemned the attack, saying that this has been repeatedly happening all over the state and cited the instance of another party worker Girish Kolhe, who also hammered in the CM's home town, and another woman activist beaten up in Kalyan town.

"When we (the Opposition) go to lodge police complaints, we are not entertained, but culprits supporting the ruling alliance are given priority in lodging complaints against us and immediate action is taken," Andhare said. Local politicians claim that Shinde-Patil's post allegedly taking a potshot at the CM did not go down well with his supporters, resulting in the attack.

