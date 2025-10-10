Cachar (Assam) [India], October 10 (ANI): Assam Police have recovered and seized 21,600 bottles of illegal cough syrup worth Rs 2.16 crore in Assam's Cachar district, officials said. Police also apprehended two persons.

Numal Mahatta, Senior Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said that, based on credible intelligence, Cachar Police on Thursday conducted a special operation against the illegal transportation of a huge quantity of narcotic drugs at Rongpur, under the jurisdiction of Silchar Police Station.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, October 10, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"Police team intercepted one suspected truck at Madhura Point, Rongpur bearing registration number WB-29B-1996, coming from Kolkata via Lumding Silchar road and going towards Tripura and during careful search, recovered 36 iron drums each containing four cartoons of ESKUF cough syrup, having 150 bottles per cartoon, which makes a total of 21,600 bottles of cough syrup from the vehicle," SSP Numan Mahatta said.

The police official added, "In this connection, two persons have been apprehended, namely Bapi Halder (45 years old) and Tapash Biswas (42 years old) of West Bengal. Accordingly, seizure was done in the presence of independent witnesses."

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 10, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The senior police official further said that the value of the seized narcotics substance in the black market is estimated at about Rs 2.16 crore.

During preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the illegal substances were transported from West Bengal. Further investigation is underway.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also shared the details of the operation and lauded the State police for "strong steps and a clear message" against drugs.

"@cacharpolice, acting on credible intel, intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state, at Rongpur and seized 21,600 bottles of cough syrup Worth Rs 2.16 crore. 2 peddlers arrested. @assampolice's strong steps and clear message," the Chief Minister wrote on X.

Meanwhile, this action comes amid a row over the deaths of 22 children in Madhya Pradesh after the consumption of contaminated cough syrup. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)