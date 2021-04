Guwahati, April 1: Assam recorded a voter turnout of 73.03 per cent till 5.30 pm on Thursday across 39 constituencies in 13 districts during the second phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The second phase of polling for assembly elections in the states of West Bengal and Assam began at 7 am on Thursday and is currently underway.

Voting for the second and penultimate phase of Assam assembly elections was temporarily stopped at polling stations at Silchar and Nagaon due to EVM malfunctions.

Over 73.44 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in the second phase of the elections. Of them, 37,34,537 are male voters and 36,09,959 are female voters, while 135 are third gender voters. The voting will be held on 8,998 polling stations and 556 of them are all-women polling stations. Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 2: Voter Turnout of 72.65% Recorded in Assam, 79.53 % in West Bengal Till 5: 22 PM in Second Phase Polling.

A total of 345 candidates in 39 constituencies across 13 districts are in the fray in this phase of voting. Polling for the third and last phase will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

