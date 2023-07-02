Guwahati, July 2: The vegetable market in Assam's capital city Guwahati has witnessed a significant surge in prices for all green vegetables after the flood hit several districts of the state and damaged crops.

From tomato to green chilli, the price of every green vegetable is skyrocketing in the markets of Guwahati. Tomatoes are being sold at Rs 100 to Rs 120 per kg in Guwahati and green chillies at Rs 450-500 per kg. Assam Floods: Nearly 38,000 People Across Nine Districts Still Affected Despite Overall Improvement in Flood Situation (Watch Videos).

Assam Floods:

#WATCH | Assam | Along with flood, soil erosion by the Brahmaputra river continues to wreak havoc in the Barpeta district, displacing hundreds of families. pic.twitter.com/G7tdpFHNWM — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023

The prices of other green vegetables are also high due to floods and rainfall. Common people are facing lots of problems due to the hike in vegetable prices. The flood situation in Assam has been gradually improving, but the water levels of a few rivers of the state are again rising following rainfall. Assam Floods: Over Four Lakh People Affected in Nine Districts As Flood Situation Remains Grim (Watch Video).

Heavy rains have caused severe flooding, and brought normal life to a standstill in various parts of Assam, besides claiming the lives of seven people, as confirmed by the daily flood report released by the Flood Reporting and Information Management System (FRIMS), Assam.

According to the report, 12 districts have been hit by floods, which includes Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Darrang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur, and Tamulpur.

