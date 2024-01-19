Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 19 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Sri Sri Auniati Satra in Assam on Friday.

Rahul Gandhi took a boat ride to visit Auniati Satra and expressed his happiness after the visit.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Four Killed After Being Hit by Kalinga Utkal Express Train in East Singhbhum (Watch Video).

"Today, took a boat trip down the Brahmaputra River in Assam to visit Sri Sri Auniati Satra. Culturally rich, the land of Shankar Dev Ji, Assam, teaches us the life philosophy of taking everyone along. It felt satisfying to get the opportunity to know and understand such a great culture so closely," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

The Auniati Satra was established in Majuli in 1653 AD by Ahom King Sutamla (1648-1663 AD). He was given the name Jayaddhwaj Singha after he adopted the Hindu religion (Vaishnava) from the first Satradhikar of Auniati Satra Sri Sri Niranjan Deva.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024: MHA Directs States and Union Territories To Ensure Strict Compliance of Flag Code Ahead of R-Day Celebrations.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh called Rahul Gandhi's visit to Sri Sri Auniati Satra the highlight of the sixth day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

"The Sri Sri Auniati Satra was established in 1663 in Majuli. It is a very important part of our country's wonderfully diverse cultural and religious history. Lord Krishna is worshipped as Govinda, with the original idol having been brought from the Lord Jagannath Temple at Puri. Similar places of worship for this sampradaya exist at Nathdwara, Dwarka and Manipur. The half an hour visit there has undoubtedly been the highlight of the 6th day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," Jairam Ramesh said.

In reaction to the Jorhat Police registering a case against some individuals associated with the Congress's ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra for alleged deviation from its original route Jairam Ramesh on Friday said that no rules were broken.

"No rules have been broken. The Assam CM is making all sorts of attempts to stop people from joining the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. No one can stop this yatra. We will be in Assam for the next seven days. Let them arrest us. We accept the challenge," the senior Congress leader said.

The Yatra, led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, rolled into Assam on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)