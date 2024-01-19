East Singhbhum, January 19: Four people were killed after being hit by the Kalinga Utkal Express train on Thursday evening near Gamharia Railway Station in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum, an official said. The incident took place at around 7 pm on Thursday, and Tatanagar Junction Superintendent Abhishek Singhal said the bodies were found in bad condition.

"It seems that one of the bodies is that of a woman but none of them have been identified as yet," Singhal said. However, on Friday, two bodies were identified as those of Ravindra Kumar Das and Jai Ram Rai. The remaining two bodies have yet to be identified.

VIDEO | Four killed, several others injured after being hit by Kalinga Utkal Express in Gamharia, Jamshedpur while trying to cross the railway tracks. District and local railway administration officials are at the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/B0z5Obbw8d — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 18, 2024

Tatanagar Junction Superintendent Abhishek Singhal said that the deceased did not use the Foot Over bridge (FOB) while crossing the track. "It was dark and it was difficult for the Loco Pilot to figure out what was there on the track," the Superintendent said.

"The weather was fine and the visibility was good. It does not seem that fog can be a reason behind the deaths." The official also urged commuters to exercise caution while crossing the tracks.

"Locals also have not been able to identify the bodies. There were no survivors, just four bodies. No one has claimed the bodies yet," he said.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

