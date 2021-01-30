Guwahati, Jan 29 (PTI) Assam on Friday reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, according to an official bulletin.

The state has so far reported 2,17,091 cases of COVID-19, it said.

No death was reported during the day.

In all, 1,081 people have died in the state.

Six new cases each were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan and Golaghat, and two each from Dibrugarh and Hailakandi districts.

Total 16,483 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the day.

There are 609 active cases in the state at present.

Total 102 patients were discharged during the day.

While 2,14,504 patients have recovered, three migrated out of the state.

Altogether 8,014 health workers were administered the COVID-19 vaccine during the day, taking the total persons inoculated so far to 36,932, according to the bulletin.

Four minor cases of Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) were reported from the state with two cases from Barpeta and one each from Dibrugarh and Chirang districts.

