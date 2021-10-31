Guwahati, Oct 31 (PTI) Assam on Sunday reported 212 fresh COVID-19 cases, 71 less than the previous day, with the caseload in the northeastern state rising to 6,10,645, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 5,997 as one more person from Nagaon succumbed to the disease, it said.

Of the new cases, 96 were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, 26 from Barpeta, 18 from Lakhimpur and 14 from Jorhat.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.41 per cent, up from the previous day's 0.71 per cent, as the new cases were detected from 15,060 sample tests, the NHM bulletin said.

At least 236 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,00,974, it said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients currently stands at 98.42 per cent.

Assam now has 2,327 active cases, the bulletin said.

At least 1,347 COVID positive patients have died in the state due to other ailments.

Over 2.82 crore beneficiaries have been inoculated with 80.67 lakh having received both doses of the vaccines, it added.

