Guwahati, Jan 10 (PTI) Assam reported one more fatality due to COVID-19 on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 1,061, while the tally mounted to 2,16,590 with 25 fresh cases, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

The positivity rate stood at 3.51 per cent against total testing of 61,79,337 samples so far, it said.

During the day, the state reported more recoveries (29) than the number of new infections, NHM said in its daily bulletin.

Assam now has 3,014 active cases, while 2,12,512 COVID-19 patients have thus far recovered.

However, 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till date, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the virus as they had other ailments, too, NHM said.

