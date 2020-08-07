Guwahati, Aug 7 (PTI) Assam on Friday reported 2,679 new cases of COVID-19, while six more patients died due to the virus that took the toll to 132, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The state at present has 18,137 active cases, being treated in different hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCC) across the state, Sarma said.

The state tested 58531 samples in the last 24 hrs and the positivity rate was 4.57 per cent, he added.

Of the new patients, the maximum number of 442 cases was reported from the Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises the Guwahati city, followed by 265 cases in Kamrup, 250 in Cachar and 172 in Nagaon, Sarma said.

With the latest detections, Assam reported a total of 55,496 cases of COVID-19, of which 17,755 have been reported from Guwahati alone.

Among the new cases was BJP MLA Mihir Kanti Shome, the eighth legislator to get infected.

Six more persons, including two women, died due to COVID-19 during the day, Sarma said.

The deceased are from Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Nagaon and Kamrup Metropolitan districts, he said.

So far, 37,224 persons have recovered from the disease.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh said that a total of 2,154 personnel from the force have tested positive till date, of whom 1,543 have recovered.

Total 607 personnel have joined duty after recovery.

