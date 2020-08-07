New Delhi, August 7: CaptionPlus, an application that helps users get more likes on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter by providing the most suitable captions and hashtags, is the winner of the Aatma Nirbhar App Challenge in the entertainment category. The winners of the Aatma Nirbhar App Challenge in various categories were announced on Friday. Boom and Docubay get a special mention in the entertainment category. Chingari App, India's TikTok Alternative, Wins AatmaNirbhar App Challenge in Social Category.

While CaptionPlus bagged the first position in the Aatma Nirbhar App Challenge, the Meme Chat app that lets users make memes and earn by sharing it was ranked second. The third position was secured by FTC Talent application. Boom and Docubay were selected for the special category award. PM Narendra Modi Launches Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, Urges Technology and Startup Communities to Participate.

DocuBay, the global premium membership streaming service by IN10 Media Network, is available in 180+ countries across devices and platforms such as the App Store, Google Play, Roku streaming players, Roku TV models, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV, among others.

Amid tension with China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pitching for promoting local or "Made in India" products, including apps, to make India self-reliant or Atma Nirbhar. India has also banned several Chinese apps, including TikTok. Consequently, a wave of "Made in India" products and services have flooded the Indian market. The AatmaNirbhar App Challenge was held to encourage the use of "Made in India" apps. The competition received more than 6,900 entries from all over the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2020 10:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).