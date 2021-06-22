Guwahati, Jun 21 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 4,85,310 on Monday as 2,805 more people tested positive for the infection, while 35 fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll of the northeastern state to 4,243, the National Health Mission bulletin said.

Golaghat district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 306, followed by 217 in Dibrugarh, 165 in Sonitpur, and 158 in Kamrup Metro.

Of the 35 fatalities, six deaths were reported from Tinsukia, four from Kamrup Metro, three each from Cachar, Nagaon, and Dibrugarh, and two each from Dhubri, Goalpara, Hojai, and Morigaon.

Barpeta, Bishwanath, Golaghat, Kamrup Rural, Karbi Anglong Karimganj, Nalbari, and Sivasagar reported one death each. The current death rate is 0.87 per cent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347. With the detection of 2,805 patients against the testing of 1,70,856 samples for COVID-19 on Monday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 1.64 per cent during the day, the bulletin said. The state now has 31,278 active cases, while 4,48,442 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 4,699 patients on Monday. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 92.40 per cent. The state has vaccinated COVID-19 vaccines to 56,89, 544 people, of whom 10,84,626 have received both the doses.

