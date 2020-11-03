Guwahati, Nov 3 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 death toll increased to 934 with two more persons succumbing to the disease on Tuesday, while 379 new cases took the tally to 2,07,361, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said that 473 patients also recovered from coronavirus pushing the number of cured people to 1,98,039. The current recovery rate is 95.50 per cent.

Assam now has 8,385 active cases and three patients have migrated out of the state.

"Two more COVID19 patients succumbed to their infections today.....My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and friends," Sarma tweeted.

The fresh fatalities were registered in Kamrup Metropolitan and Bishwanath districts, he said.

The current death rate in the state is 0.45 per cent. The 379 new cases were detected out of 28,884 tests conducted during the day with the positivity rate being 1.31 per cent. The total number of tests, both Rapid Antigen Test and RT-PCR, conducted so far is 47,28,633.

Altogether 1,803 recovered patients have donated plasma in the five plasma banks of the state.

