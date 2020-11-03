New Delhi, November 3: To curb pollution levels in the city due to the use of crackers around Diwali, Delhi Environment Minister Shri Gopal Rai on Tuesday launched the anti-cracker campaign of the Delhi government. He appealed to the people of Delhi to use green crackers and not polluting crackers. Under the campaign, all SDMs and police officials, and 11 teams of the DPCC have been directed to ensure there is no bursting of polluting crackers across Delhi.

The teams are ensuring effective implementation on ground, checking that the crackers sold must have a 'Green Cracker' logo on them, and second, the crackers sold in the shops must be from authorised companies. In the wake of the campaign, Shri Gopal Rai visited the Sadar Bazar area in Delhi to inspect the sale of crackers. Delhi Students Should Create Companies Like Google, This Is the Dream, Says Dy CM Manish Sisodia.

Shri Gopal Rai said, "As per the directions of the supreme court, polluting crackers have been banned in Delhi and only pollution-free green crackers have been allowed this year. From today, an Anti-Cracker campaign has been launched in Delhi.

All the SDMs, 11 teams of the DPCC and all police officials have been directed to ensure there is no bursting of polluting crackers across Delhi. For the implementation of the campaign, we are ensuring two things - first, the crackers must have a 'Green Cracker' logo on them, and second, the crackers sold in the shops must be from authorised companies. We are following the guidelines of the Supreme Court. The Delhi government will follow any new directions to curb pollution as and when issued."

Shri Gopal Rai said that every year, pollution levels in Delhi have been high due to the use of crackers around Diwali. Due to this, crackers which cause pollution have been banned and we are promoting the use of only green crackers this year. The Delhi government has launched the Anti-Cracker campaign from today, with an aim to curb pollution in the city. Delhi Govt to Launch Anti-Firecracker Campaign From November 3, It Will Continue After Diwali, Says Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

"I want to appeal to the people of Delhi, this is the time when we are witnessing COVID and pollution at the same time, please do not burn crackers. I also want to appeal to them to only use green crackers and keep the crackers away from children, women, elderly and people with co-morbidities. For effective implementation of the anti-cracker campaign, we have constituted DPCC and SDM teams who are inspecting the on-ground situation," he added.