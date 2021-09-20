Guwahati, Sep 20 (PTI) Assam on Monday reported 455 new COVID-19 cases, 196 more than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 5,98,423, a National Health Mission bulletin said.

Ten more fatalities due to the infection raised the toll to 5,807, it said.

Five fresh COVID deaths were reported from Kamrup Metro, two from Jorhat and one each from Barpeta, Goalpara and Sivasagar.

The current fatality rate is 0.97 per cent, and 1,347 coronavirus-positive patients have died due to other ailments, the bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 84 were reported from Kamrup Metro, 52 from Golaghat, 42 from Jorhat and 29 from Barpeta.

At least 517 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,87,632.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 98.20 per cent.

Assam now has 3,637 active cases, down from 3,709 on Sunday, the bulletin said.

The new COVID cases were detected from 72,650 sample tests, higher than 28,251 conducted on the previous day.

The northeastern state has so far carried out over 2.30 crore sample tests for COVID-19.

Over three lakh people were vaccinated during the day, it said.

More than 2.23 crore eligible beneficiaries were inoculated with 47,29,856 of them having received both doses of the vaccines.

