Guwahati, Feb 14 (PTI) Assam on Sunday reported five new COVID-19 cases, as per an official bulletin.

The state has so far reported 2,17,293 cases, and 1,087 persons have died, it said.

The overall positivity rate is 3.26 per cent against total testing of 66,71,847 samples so far.

During the day, the state reported more recoveries than the number of new infections as 15 persons were discharged, as per the bulletin.

There are 274 active cases in the state at present.

The National Health Mission said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the coronavirus as they had other ailments too.

In Assam, 2,14,585 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered.

NHM said that a total of 1,19,606 persons have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across the state, while 2,215 persons got the second dose.

