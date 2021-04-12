Guwahati, Apr 12 (PTI) Assam reported 583 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the tally to 2,20,893, according to the bulletin of the state National Health Mission.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 1,118 with no deaths reported during the day, it said.

The highest number of new COVID-19 cases were reported form Kamrup Metropolitan district (193), Kamrup (48), Dibrugarh (43) and Nagaon (29), it said.

The state currently has 2,387 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,16,041 people have recovered from the disease, including 98 patients on Monday, the bulletin said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 97.80 per cent.

A total of 76,24,173 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 1,02,182 on Monday, it said.

The total number of beneficiaries who have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state till date is 12,62,811.

The total number of beneficiaries who have received the second dose of vaccine till date in the state is 2,67,180 with the cumulative total vaccinated till date is 15,29,991, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)