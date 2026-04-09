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A 32-year-old man accused of attempting to steal a passenger’s purse staged an unusual escape in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, diving into a pond and remaining submerged for hours while breathing through a hollow lotus stalk. The incident occurred after he allegedly tried to snatch a purse aboard a train and fled as it slowed near the station.

The accused, identified as Harvinder Singh from Bijnor, was eventually tracked down and arrested following a prolonged search by authorities, including divers. Officials said the incident highlights both the risks of onboard theft and the lengths suspects may go to evade arrest. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 5 Arrested in Connection With Gang-Rape of Minor, Filming of Sexual Assault in Sidhi District.

Thief Hides Underwater Using Lotus Stalk To Escape Police in Jabalpur

मध्य प्रदेश के जबलपुर में पुलिस और एक शातिर अंतरराज्यीय चोर के बीच फिल्मी अंदाज़ का हाई‑वोल्टेज ड्रामा देखने को मिला, रीवा‑इतवारी एक्सप्रेस के एसी कोच में एक महिला यात्री का पर्स चोरी करने की कोशिश के दौरान आरोपी हरविंदर सिंह आरपीएफ की नज़र में आ गया. ट्रेन जैसे ही खितौला रेलवे… pic.twitter.com/GoPFpsX0lI — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) April 8, 2026

According to officials, the accused attempted to steal a woman’s purse inside an AC coach of a train travelling from Rewa to Itwari. As the train slowed down, he reportedly pulled the emergency chain and jumped off to escape. Personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), who had noticed the suspicious activity, immediately pursued him after he fled the train.

In an attempt to evade capture, the accused ran toward a nearby swampy pond covered with algae and jumped in. The thick vegetation made it difficult for officers to detect his presence underwater. Bhopal Shocker: Missing 77-Year-Old Found Dead in Apartment Lift Shaft After 10 Days in Madhya Pradesh.

Investigators said the man remained submerged for several hours, using a hollow lotus stem as a makeshift breathing tube to stay hidden from search teams.

Police, assisted by divers, conducted an extensive search of the pond. After several hours, the accused was located beneath the algae layer and taken into custody. Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported during the operation.

During questioning, police identified the accused as a repeat offender with multiple cases registered in different states. He was previously arrested in 2018 by Vijayawada Police in connection with the theft of jewellery and diamonds worth approximately INR 70 lakh. Officials said his typical method involved boarding trains without tickets and targeting passengers for theft.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 11:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).