Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called on Goa Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, at Lok Bhavan in Goa (Photo/Office of Lok Sabha Speaker)

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 9 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Goa Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Thursday and extended his best wishes for the first Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region Zone VII conference in Goa.

Lok Sabha Speaker received a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour at the conference.

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Birla will inaugurate the two-day conference, which will bring together key parliamentary leaders and presiding officers from across the country. Among those who will address the conference are Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Harivansh Narayan Singh, Ram Shinde, Rahul Narwekar and Shankarbhai Chaudhary, according to a release.

The welcome address will be delivered by Ganesh Gaonkar, while Mauvin Godinho will propose the vote of thanks.

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Apart from this, presiding officers from the legislatures of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Telangana, along with Union Ministers, Members of Parliament from Goa and legislators from Zone VII states, will also attend the conference.

During the two-day event, deliberations will be held on key themes including "The Role of Young Legislators in Achieving the Goal of a Developed India by 2047 and Priorities of Zone VII in Trade, Tourism, Urbanisation, Environment and Coastal Connectivity.

Zone VII of the CPA India Region comprises the legislatures of Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra. This will be its first conference following the restructuring of the CPA India Region into nine zones in 2024. Currently, the Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly serves as the Chairperson of Zone VII.

The valedictory session on April 10 will be attended by Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the release noted.

The conference aims to strengthen parliamentary cooperation, promote the exchange of best practices and deliberate on key developmental priorities of the region.

Goa Protocol Minister Mauvin Godinho welcomed the Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla at Dabolim Airport on his arrival in Goa for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region (Zone VII - West Zone) Conference, at Miramar, along with Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly Ganesh Gaonkar and Deputy Speaker Joshua De Souza. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)