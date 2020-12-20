Guwahati, Dec 19 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 death toll increased to 1,012 after one more person succumbed to the disease on Saturday, while 96 new infections took the total number of positive cases to 2,15,346, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said that 108 patients were discharged during the day, pushing the total number of recoveries to 2,10,805.

The state currently has 3,526 active cases while three patients have migrated out.

"Sad to share the demise of one #COVID patient today... Condolences & Prayers," Sarma said on Twitter.

After the fresh fatality was reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district, the total number of people losing their lives due to COVID-19 in the state has gone up to 1,012.

However, Sarma had earlier said on multiple occasions that several hundred more COVID-19 patients have died, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by coronavirus as they had other ailments too. "96 Cases detected out of 19990 tests conducted today with positivity rate of 0.48%," the minister tweeted.

The state has so far tested 57,61,569 samples for COVID-19.

