Singhichhara (Tripura) [India], October 8 (ANI): Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Customs Department, recovered 69.61 kgs of Yaba tablets worth Rs 69.61 crore in Singhichhara, Agartala.

According to the officials, based on specific inputs about drug trafficking, Assam Rifles launched a well-planned operation on October 5.

Acting on inputs, the joint team intercepted two trucks carrying cement as cover-up cargo for trafficking narcotics and recovered 69.61 kgs of Yaba tablets worth Rs 69.61 crore. Four individuals were also apprehended.

This operation was a follow-up to the successful operation conducted on September 29 in Mohanpur, Tripura. Leads and patterns emerging from the earlier seizure were closely monitored, resulting in the identification of key smuggling routes and networks operating in the region.

The Sentinels of the North East remain steadfast in their mission to dismantle drug networks and build a drug-free society.

Earlier, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Cachar Police, seized Yaba tablets worth Rs six crore in Cachar district, and foiled a major IED attack in Manipur's Jiribam in a separate operation, officials said on Monday.

Based on specific intelligence inputs about drug trafficking, the joint team launched an operation in the Cachar district. During the operation, the team apprehended one individual, a resident of Karimganj, who was transporting 20,000 Yaba tablets worth ₹6 crore on a scooty via Nilam Bazaar on October 6.

The security forces also impounded the scooty and seized two mobile phones found in the accused's possession. Assam Rifles has been actively leading anti-drug operations across the Northeast, conducting regular missions to disrupt and dismantle narcotics networks. Officials said this seizure marks another significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to curb the drug menace in the region. (ANI)

