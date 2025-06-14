Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 14 (ANI): Assam Rifles on Saturday carried out firing of key support weapons at Darranga Field Firing Range in Assam, according to an official statement.

"Regular firing exercises at Darranga are integral to maintaining high levels of operational readiness. "These weapons play a vital role in enhancing the Force's combat effectiveness and precision," an official statement from the Assam Rifles said.

Also Read | NICL AO Recruitment 2025: National Insurance Company Invites Applications for 266 Generalists and Specialists Posts, Apply Online at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

Earlier on June 9, in a series of operations, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Spear Corps, launched intelligence-based operations in the hill and valley districts, namely Kangpokpi, Thoubal, Kakching, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur, Jiribam, Imphal East and Imphal West between May 26 and June 5 in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP.

The operations resulted in the apprehension of 23 cadres from the hill and valley-based groups and the recovery of 40 weapons, nine Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition and war-like stores.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Survivor of 1993 Indian Airlines Recalls Similar Tragedy That Killed 55 in Parbhani 32 Years Ago.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs of the movement of cadres and the presence of IEDs in the general area of Chadong, Imphal East district, the Indian Army, using specialised resources like Explosive Detection Dogs, launched an operation on 27 May and recovered 05 IEDs connected in tandem, with a total of 35 kg of explosives.

Meanwhile, in another operation, a team of the Indian Army discovered a concealed hideout nearby, from where two 12-bore rifles, explosives, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of arms and warlike stores in the general area of Khuangmun in Churachandpur District, a search operation was launched by the Indian Army and Manipur Police on June 1 and recovered two IEDs, seven weapons comprising a .303 rifle, four single-barrel rifles, three improvised mortars (Pompi), two IEDs, ammunition and other warlike stores.

In Kakching district, a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and Manipur Police on specific inputs in the general area of Wangoo in Kakching District on June 2 led to the recovery of two IEDs (approx. 8 kg), five weapons comprising an INSAS rifle, three single-barrel rifles, a double-barrel rifle, ammunition and war-like stores.

In Jiribam district, an intelligence-based operation launched by Assam Rifles in coordination with Manipur Police carried out a joint operation in the general area of Rashidpur Forest, Jiribam District, on June 2 and recovered five weapons: two single-barrel rifles, one double-barrel rifle, one improvised mortar (Pompi), grenades, ammunition, and war-like stores. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)