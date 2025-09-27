North Tripura (Tripura) [India], September 27 (ANI): As part of its continued commitment to community welfare and healthcare outreach, Assam Rifles organised a medical camp for BRU migrants at Hamsapara, Damcherra in North Tripura District on Saturday, said a press statement from Assam Rifles.

The camp aimed to provide essential medical care and raise health awareness among the local population. A total of 481 patients, including children, women, and elderly individuals, were provided with free health check-ups, consultations, and medications.

Special focus was laid on maternal and child healthcare, immunisation awareness, and preventive measures against seasonal diseases.

This initiative reflects the Assam Rifles' unwavering dedication to serving the underprivileged, enhancing access to healthcare and supporting vulnerable communities in remote areas.

By addressing critical health needs, Assam Rifles continues to play a pivotal role in improving the quality of life and well-being of the local populace.

Earlier today, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha halted his convoy after witnessing a road accident while en route to Kamalghat to inaugurate a Durga Puja pandal.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the accident occurred when an auto-rickshaw and a bike collided on the road. The bike rider sustained minor injuries but fortunately escaped.

Meanwhile, Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar stated that the Tripura Police has made extensive arrangements for security during the ongoing Durga Puja festivities in the state.

Highlighting that around 8,000 additional police personnel, along with Tripura State Rifles (TSR), were being deployed across the state, DGP Dhankar asserted that their security arrangements would be foolproof. The police official added that they had also coordinated with the Border Security Force (BSF) for joint patrolling in sensitive border areas.

While speaking to ANI on Friday, DGP Dhankar said, "Around 3000 Puja will be organised in Tripura. For this, Tripura Police has made extensive arrangements. Around 8000 additional Police and TSR personnel are being deployed. Police personnel will also be deployed in plain clothes. There will be mobile patrolling, fixed pickets, foot patrolling and CCTV coverage. We have coordinated with BSF along the border areas. We will do joint patrolling with them. So, I assure everyone that our security arrangements will be foolproof." (ANI)

