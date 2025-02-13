Imphal East (Manipur) [India], February 13 (ANI): Assam Rifles and the Indian Army have apprehended two cadres of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive) and four active cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) on Wednesday in two separate operations in Manipur, officials said on Thursday.

The crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to curb militant activities in the region, said Assam Rifles.

In the first operation, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a search in the general area of Dingku Road, Imphal East district, based on intelligence about the presence of the cadres. The operation resulted in the apprehension of two cadres, who claimed allegiance to the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive) or PREPAK (PRO).

In a similar intelligence-based operation, the Indian Army and Manipur Police apprehended four cadres in the general area of Kameng Sabal Village, Imphal West District. The operation also led to the recovery of five pistols, ammunition, and war-like stores. The apprehended cadres expressed their allegiance to Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) or KCP (PWG).

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur Police, launched a joint search operation to identify and destroy illicit poppy cultivation in an area of Sehjang village, Kangpokpi district.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs on February 12, following an intensive search, two large poppy plantations spanning approximately six acres, with a potential to yield 30 kg of opium were uncovered and destroyed.

Nearby huts and makeshift shelters were also burned down, dealing a deep blow to opium cultivators.

As per an official statement, "Assam Rifles remains dedicated to maintaining peace and combating illegal drug trade in the area."

On February 10, the Indian Army, along with the Assam Rifles and in coordination with the Manipur Police and other security forces, nabbed eight cadres and recovered 25 weapons, ammunition, and warlike stores in a series of joint operations conducted in multiple districts of Manipur, officials said.

The operations were conducted in Kakching, Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur, Imphal East, and Chandel districts.

All the recovered weapons and items were handed over to the Manipur Police following the operations.

These operations highlight the coordinated efforts of the Indian Army and security forces in ensuring regional security and safety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)