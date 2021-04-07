Aizawl, Apr 7 (PTI) Assam Rifles and Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department in a joint operation seized heroin worth Rs 33.75 lakh and apprehended five persons from the outskirts of the state capital, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific information, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department carried out an operation at Hunthar veng area on Tuesday and seized 75 gm of heroin, an Assam Rifles official said on Wednesday.

The five apprehended persons were handed over to the excise and narcotics department, he added.

An official of the excise and narcotics department said that the five accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Meanwhile, a police statement said that the state police and Assam Rifles have seized 23.6 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 6 crore in joint operations between October 2020 and March 2021.

The state police also seized various drugs, including 2 kg of heroin, worth Rs 22.42 crore during the same period, the statement said.

