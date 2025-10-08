Saikumphai (Mizoram) [India], October 8 (ANI): Acting on intelligence inputs, Assam Rifles carried out a surprise and coordinated operation in the general area of Saikumphai, Champhai district, Mizoram.

According to the release, during the search operation on the morning of Tuesday, troops discovered a concealed cache containing one 9 mm pistol, one shotgun, and 50 rounds of 7.62 live ammunition. Following the recovery, the team conducted extensive area domination to determine the presence of underground cadres; however, no underground cadres were found.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg's Death Probe: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Flays Opposition Leaders Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Akhil Gogoi for 'Politicising'.

As per the release, the recovered weapons and ammunition were later handed over to the Police Department, Dungtlang, for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Assam Rifles remains steadfast in its commitment to eliminating illegal arms networks and ensuring continued peace and security in Mizoram's border areas.

Also Read | Anta Assembly By-Election 2025: Congress Fields Former Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya for Rajasthan Bypoll.

Earlier, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Cachar Police, seized Yaba tablets worth Rs six crore in Cachar district, and foiled a major IED attack in Manipur's Jiribam in a separate operation, officials said on Monday.

Based on specific intelligence inputs about drug trafficking, the joint team launched an operation in the Cachar district. During the operation, the team apprehended one individual, a resident of Karimganj, who was transporting 20,000 Yaba tablets worth ₹6 crore on a scooty via Nilam Bazaar on October 6.

The security forces also impounded the scooty and seized two mobile phones found in the accused's possession. Assam Rifles has been actively leading anti-drug operations across the Northeast, conducting regular missions to disrupt and dismantle narcotics networks. Officials said this seizure marks another significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to curb the drug menace in the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)