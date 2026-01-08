New Delhi, January 8: Silver prices in India continued their upward momentum on January 8, 2026, registering a marginal but steady increase of around INR 100 per kilogram compared to the previous day. The rise comes amid firm global cues, sustained industrial demand, and steady interest from investors seeking diversification beyond gold. Market participants are closely tracking movements in the US dollar, global bond yields, and geopolitical developments, all of which influence precious metal prices. Check the silver rates today in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kerala, and Vadodara.

In the domestic market, silver prices remain largely uniform across most northern and western cities, while southern markets continue to trade at a premium. Higher rates in cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad are attributed to stronger local demand, transportation costs, and variations in state-level taxes and levies. Overall sentiment in the bullion market remains cautiously positive, with traders expecting prices to stay firm in the near term. Gold Rate Today, January 8, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Cities.

Below is the latest retail silver price table for January 8, 2026. The table is kept unchanged for easy embedding into CMS platforms.

Silver Rates Today: January 8, 2026

City Silver Rate (per 1 Kg) Delhi INR 2,57,100 Mumbai INR 2,57,100 Chennai INR 2,77,100 Hyderabad INR 2,77,100 Bengaluru INR 2,57,100 Ahmedabad INR 2,57,100 Kolkata INR 2,57,100 Jaipur INR 2,57,100 Lucknow INR 2,57,100 Noida INR 2,57,100 Ghaziabad INR 2,57,100 Gurugram INR 2,57,100 Srinagar INR 2,57,100* Jodhpur INR 2,57,100* Bhopal INR 2,57,100*

Key Points to Note

Regional variation plays a major role in silver pricing. Southern cities, especially Chennai and Hyderabad, continue to trade nearly INR 20,000 per kg higher than most other metros. Prices marked with an asterisk are indicative and generally aligned with nearby major bullion hubs unless local merchant charges apply. Silver Rate Today, January 6, 2026: Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

These rates are applicable for 999 fineness silver. Buyers opting for silver jewelry made from 925 sterling silver should note that the base price will be lower, but making charges and GST will be added separately.

With festival demand and industrial consumption providing support, silver prices in India are expected to remain volatile but biased upward in the short term.

