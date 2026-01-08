Imphal (Manipur) [India], January 8 (ANI): In a joint operation, the Manipur Police, along with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), destroyed poppy cultivation spread over 53 acres in the hill ranges of Kangpokpi district, officials said.

The joint operation was carried out on Wednesday by Manipur Police, CRPF, Forest Department, and the NCB, where 53 acres of poppy cultivation were destroyed in the hill ranges of Moljol, Tusam, Vaichei-Naphai, and surrounding areas.

During the operation, security forces also burnt infrastructure and materials used for poppy cultivation. A total of seven huts, 11 bags of fertilisers, 23 Roundup herbicides, and 14 bags of salt were destroyed.

Equipment used for poppy cultivation, including spray pumps, pipes, herbicides, and other related items, was destroyed, officials added.

Meanwhile, in a drive to curb illegal installation on motorbikes, 23 modified silencer pipes seized by Manipur Police in Churachandpur over the last two days were destroyed on Thursday.

In December, Manipur Police and security forces carried out multiple operations across the state, leading to the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and explosives, and the arrest of an extortionist.

According to a release from Manipur Police, security forces recovered two improvised mortars and three WT sets from Konaitong and Pelyang hill range under Machi police station, Tengnoupal district.

Security Forces conducted intelligence-based cordon and search operations in Imphal West District, arresting active RPF/PLA cadres.

Forces arrested an active cadre extortionist of RPF/PLA, one Nongmaithem Narendra Meitei, Lamphel police station, Imphal West district, from his residence. From his possession, two mobile phones with two SIM cards and an Aadhaar card were seized.

Security Forces arrested an active cadre of RPF/PLA, one Kshetrimayum Nilakanta Singh, recovering two mobile handsets and one driving license, according to the release. (ANI)

