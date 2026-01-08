One of the most anticipated anime releases of 2026, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, is set to premiere globally on January 8, 2026. The new season will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll with a special double-episode debut, continuing MAPPA’s tradition of launching major story arcs with extended openings. The season adapts the manga’s Culling Game arc and marks the final chapter of Gege Akutami’s long-running series.

What Season 3 Is About?

Season 3 picks up after the devastating Shibuya Incident, pushing the story into the deadly Culling Game storyline. Yuji Itadori and fellow sorcerers are forced into a lethal battle royale where survival, strategy, and power will determine the future of the Jujutsu world. The arc is widely regarded as one of the most intense phases of the manga, featuring escalating conflicts and high emotional stakes.

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3 Global Release Time

According to the official announcement, the worldwide simulcast will stream live on Crunchyroll at 9:00 a.m. PT on January 8, 2026, across North America, Europe, the UK, India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Oceania and CIS regions. Here’s the confirmed schedule:

United States (PT): 9:00 a.m., January 8

United States (ET): 12:00 p.m., January 8

United Kingdom (GMT): 5:00 p.m., January 8

Europe (CET): 6:00 p.m., January 8

India (IST): 10:30 p.m., January 8

Japan (JST): 2:00 a.m., January 9

Australia (AEST): 4:00 a.m., January 9

The premiere will feature two episodes released simultaneously.

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3 Episode Count

MAPPA returns with much of the previous creative team intact. The season is directed by Shota Goshozono, with Hiroshi Seko overseeing series composition. Character designs are handled by Yosuke Yajima and Hiromi Niwa, while Yoshimasa Terui returns as the music composer. Industry projections suggest the season may run between 24 and 26 episodes across two cours, though MAPPA has not officially confirmed the final episode count. The opening episodes are expected to cover the Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation arcs, leading into the main Culling Game storyline. Viewers will get a double-episode premiere on day one, setting the tone for the final phase of the series.

Where To Watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3

New episodes will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll through global simulcast immediately after broadcast. Netflix subscribers are expected to gain access later, once the primary streaming window concludes. Previous seasons remain available on multiple platforms, but Season 3 will initially be exclusive to Crunchyroll.

About the Franchise

Jujutsu Kaisen was serialised in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2018 to 2024 and spans 30 volumes. The anime adaptation has become one of the most influential modern shonen franchises, praised for its animation quality, fight choreography, and layered storytelling. Season 3 will serve as the final installment of the anime, bringing the long-running saga toward its conclusion.

