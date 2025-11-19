Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 19 (ANI): In a major breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Customs Department, seized 800 grams of high-grade cocaine in the heart of Agartala City, Tripura on November 17, a release said.

The seized contraband, valued at approximately Rs 8 crore, marks one of the most significant cocaine recoveries in the region in recent months, it said.

Also Read | Delhi Blast: ED Arrests Al Falah Group Chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui in Money Laundering Case; NIA Secures Custody of Second Suspect Jasir Bilal Wani.

The operation launched on the basis of credible intelligence inputs also resulted in the apprehension of two individuals involved in the trafficking attempt.

The operation underscores the unwavering commitment of Assam Rifles towards a drug-free society and its continued efforts to curb the menace of narcotics trafficking across the Northeast. The force remains steadfast in protecting the youth from the dangers of drugs and ensuring the safety and security of the region, it added.

Also Read | Al Falah University Founder Javed Ahmed Siddiqui Arrested by ED in Money Laundering Case.

Earlier, Assam Rifles, along with security forces including Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur Police, destroyed about 25 acres of illicit poppy cultivation, which had the potential to allegedly yield over 170 kgs of opium worth multiple crores of rupees, officials informed on Sunday.

Based on intelligence regarding illicit poppy cultivation, Assam Rifles, alongwith CRPF and Manipur Police, launched a joint operation in the general area of Loibol Khullen in Kangpokpi District on Saturday.

During the operation and area domination exercise, officials also searched suspected pockets, during which the poppy field was discovered.

"Conducted under challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions, the operation highlights the unwavering efforts of Assam Rifles to curb illicit narcotics cultivation and dismantle the financial networks that fuel insurgency and other anti-national activities," the official statement read earlier (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)