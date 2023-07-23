Champhai (Mizoram) [India], June 23 (ANI): Assam Rifles on Saturday recovered imported cigarettes worth Rs 33.8 lakh in the Chhungte area of Champhai district of Mizoram.

The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), made a recovery on July 22. The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles, the Customs Department, and other sister agencies based on specific information.

Also Read | Congo Horror: Soldier Kills 13 Civilians, Including Wife, After Son is Buried Without Him, Officials Say.

"In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, the Battalion of Mizoram Range Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 26 cases of cigarettes of foreign origin worth Rs 33.8 Lakh in the general area of Chhungte, Champhai, on July 22," read the official statement.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of COB Champhai, Serchhip Battalion, and Customs Department Champhai based on specific information.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Man Stabs Mother to Death at Chengamanad Junction In Kollam.

"During the operation, 26 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes were recovered, which were hidden off the track in Gen Area Chhungte. The entire consignment of foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 33,80,000. The recovered consignment has been handed over to Custom Preventive Force Champhai for further legal proceedings," read the official statement.

Ongoing smuggling of Heroin and illegal smuggling of foreign cigarettes is a significant cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling activities in Mizoram. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)