Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], July 27 (ANI): Acting on specific intelligence, the Assam Rifles conducted a successful anti-narcotics operation in Melbuk, Zokhawthar area of Mizoram on July 26, leading to a massive drug seizure, officials said on Sunday.

During a thorough search of the area, the team recovered 1.041 kg of Heroin No. 4 and 9.381 kg of Methamphetamine tablets. The estimated market value of the seized contraband is Rs 40.05 crore, they said.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Constable's Wife Dies by Suicide After Posting Instagram Video On In-Laws' Harassment in Uttar Pradesh.

According to officials, the recovered narcotics have been handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for further investigation and legal action.

Earlier on Friday, in a targeted operation, Assam Rifles recovered 1.97 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 6.6 crore from the Tuikhuahtlang area of Aizawl, Mizoram, officials said.

Also Read | India Must Transform Into a 'Lion', Not Just Remain a 'Golden Bird', Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Three individuals were apprehended during the joint operation. According to the Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) [HQ IGAR (E)], the operation was based on specific intelligence inputs.

"Based on specific intelligence, a joint team comprising Assam Rifles, Aizawl Police, and the Narcotics Department established a vehicle checkpost to search for vehicles involved in drug trafficking on 24th July 2025, in the general area of Tuikhuahtlang, Aizawl," HQ IGAR (E) said in a statement.

"During the conduct of operation, the team recovered 1.97 kg of Methamphetamine Tablets worth Rs 6.6 Crores hidden in the vehicle, which was occupied by three individuals", the statement added.

The seized contraband and the apprehended individuals were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Aizawl for further legal proceedings. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)