Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 11 (ANI): Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya, will virtually inaugurate the new campus of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Guwahati on January 12.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, and Union Minister of State for Ministries of Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba will also grace the inaugural ceremony.

Located in Changsari, Kamrup, the new campus is spread over 27688 square metres and is built with a total outlay of Rs 157 crore.

Along with the dedication of NIPER Guwahati, a foundation stone will also be laid for NIPER Hyderabad and Raebareli and several healthcare infrastructure projects in Assam.

Projects worth Rs 105 crore will begin under the Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), and another outlay of Rs 150 crore has been approved for the upgradation of Assam Medical College under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

Dedication to the nation, the inauguration, and the foundation stone-laying of various healthcare infrastructure projects in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura will also be held. (ANI)

