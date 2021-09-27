New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) A joint delegation of two prominent Muslim organisations met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday over the violence during an eviction drive in Darrang district which saw police firing, and demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into the incident.

Clashes borke out between police and alleged encroachers, resulting in the death of two persons and injuries to 20, during an eviction drive last week in Gorukhuti village in Assam's Darrang district.

The joint delegation of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind called on Sarma in Guwahati and expressed pain on the incidents in Darrang district and demanded that the Assam chief minister play his role in ensuring justice, a statement issued here by the Jamiat said.

The delegation demanded a high-level judicial inquiry should be conducted into the incident, Rs 20 lakh compensation to the family of those killed by police action, Rs 10 lakh to the injured person, immediate steps for relief and rehabilitation of evicted with minimum six bighas of land for agriculture and one bigha of land for residence, proper arrangement be made for health, sanitation and drinking water and foods for those people.

Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi, general secretary of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, who was part of the delegation, said that what happened in Darrang district was very distressing as human rights have paramount importance in the Constitution.

The delegation included Qasmi, vice president Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Maulana Ameenul Hasan, and secretary Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Mohammad Shafi Madani, among others.

