Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 14 (ANI): The World Diabetes Day was observed at Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya in Guwahati on Tuesday.

World Diabetes Day is observed globally to raise awareness about the increasing prevalence of diabetes along with other parts of the globe. In 2007 General Assembly adopted resolution 61/225 designating 14 November as World Diabetes Day.

In alignment with the global observance, Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya has, once again, dedicated efforts to observe World Diabetes Day this year.

The theme, "Healthy Lifestyle for Preventing Diabetes Mellitus," underscored the institution's commitment to awareness and prevention.

This year's program primarily focuses on the pivotal role played by paramedical health care workers in awareness, early detection and facilitating necessary treatment.

Director of Pratidin Media network, Rishi Baruah added significance to the event as the Chief Guest of the programme and he highlighted the crucial role of media in spreading awareness across the masses and motivating them to adopt healthier lifestyles to combat the impending diabetes epidemic in our country.

Promoting the idea of a healthy lifestyle, Arshel Akhter, renowned Bicyclist of Guwahati and co-founder of 'Pedal for a Change', advocated for cycling.

Beyond maintaining good health, bicycling aligns with environment-friendly practices, contributing to sustainable development, he said.

In the meeting, 30 bicyclists of Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya were also felicitated. (ANI)

