Karimganj (Assam) [India], April 19 (ANI): A student of Technology in Assam Rifles ITI has developed a 'theft-proof' Electronic bicycle (E-bike) by using modern sensors and installing location tracking systems to it.

Samrat Nath from Assam's Karimganj district has developed this e-bike, which is powered by Lithium-ion batteries recycled from used laptops. The bike is likely to offer a range of 60-km on a single charge with a speed of 40 km per hour.

Also Read | Cybercriminals Steal $180 Million in Cryptocurrency From Beanstalk Farms: Report.

"I have invented the smarty e-bike to escape from theft. It has great security features. If anyone tries to steal my bike then a message will immediately pop up on my smartphone and the theft alarm in the bike will start ringing," said Nath.

"I can control this bike from any corner of the world by using the application, I developed specifically for its operation. I have installed another device in this bike that can be installed in any other electric bike. We can control it from every corner of the world and also track its live location. It is totally secured," he added.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Delhi To Get Light Rain or Drizzle Tomorrow, Says IMD.

He has also installed a fingerprint feature to add extra security to his bike.

He revealed that it took him four years to complete his childhood dream of creating a bike on his own. He said that he came up with the idea to develop such an E-bike in 2016, while he was studying in class eight. "It was my childhood dream to make an e-bike. Finally, my dream has come true and I could finish it in four years after learning Coding," he said. Samrat Nath pursued higher secondary education from Ramkrisna Nagar Vidyapith and then shifted to Silchar for studying technology in Assam Rifles ITI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)