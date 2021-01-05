Guwahati, Jan 4 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 2,16,340 with 36 fresh cases on Monday, even as two more deaths pushed the death toll to 1,054, the National Health Mission said in a bulletin.

A total of 2,12,196 patients have recovered so far, including 67 since Sunday.

The bulletin said 1,347 COVID-19 patients have also died due to other reasons.

Assam now has 3,087 active cases. It has tested 60,71,395 samples thus far.

