Guwahati, Jun 19 (PTI) Assam reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.
The new cases were detected after testing 218 samples, registering a positivity rate of 4.13 per cent, an NHM bulletin said.
Also Read | Haryana Municipal Elections 2022: Nearly 70% Voters Turnout Recorded; Results To Be Announced on June 22.
All the nine new cases were detected in Kamrup Metropolitan district, comprising primarily the Guwahati city.
The state has reported 7,24,348 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 7,16,256 patients have recovered.
Also Read | Jharkhand Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow Amid Call for 'Bharat Bandh'.
There are 104 active cases in the state at present.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)