Ranchi, June 19: All schools in Jharkhand will remain closed on Monday in the wake of the "Bharat Bandh" called by certain organisations, the state education official informed on Sunday. Secretary of Education Department, Rajesh Sharma, said the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure.

The protest against the Centre's scheme took place in 11 states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand and Assam on Friday, 17 June.

In a few states, the protests turned violent, which included setting trains on fire and stone-pelting incidents, and arrests were made. In Uttar Pradesh, at least 250 people have been arrested and six FIRs lodged until Friday.

Owing to the violence, the train services of the East Coast Railway zone were also affected. The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

Due to ongoing students' agitation against the Centre's Agnipath scheme across the nation, eight trains were cancelled and six trains have been rescheduled in the east zone, said East Central Railway on Sunday.

