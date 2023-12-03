Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 3 (ANI): Chhattisgarh is witnessing a close fight between Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling Congress party, as per the latest trends by the Elections Commission of India.

As per the ECI data, the BJP is leading in 43 seats, while Congres is leading in 39 seats in the state.The halfway mark for the 90-member assembly of Chhattisgarh is 46.

The Hamar Raj Party, an adivasi party and Communist Party of India, each leading on one seat, namely Khujji and Konta respectively, according to the ECI data.

A total of 1,181 candidates contested seeking a mandate to the 90-member assembly.

The results of assembly polls in four states - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana- are being considered as the semifinal before the Lok Sabha polls which are scheduled for 2024.

The polling in the state was held in two phases.

The first phase was held in 20 constituencies on November 7 with 223 candidates in the contest while the polling in the remaining constituencies with 958 candidates were held in the second phase on November 17.

The voter turnout for both phases combined was 76.31 per cent, slightly lower than the 2018 polls. In the first phase, 78 per cent of voter turnout was recorded and in the second phase, it was 75.88 per cent.

The four main contenders in the Chhattisgarh Elections 2023 are the BJP, Congress, Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Other regional outfits like the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), Hamar Raj Party (HRP) and the Left parties are also in the contest. (ANI)

